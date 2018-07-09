Offaly deaths and funeral details (July 9)

Pauline Dooner (née Nicholson) - 71 Pearse Park, Tullamore, Offaly



Removal from her home on Monday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Anne Hoctor (née Gleeson) - "Glenaulin", Bachelors Walk (New Road), Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Monday from 5pm until removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am with burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Ciss Evans - Ballinakill, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at her niece Barbara's house (Ballykillen, Edenderry) this Monday from 2pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 11.30am, arriving to St Mary's Church, Edenderry, for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery.