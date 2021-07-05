REVEALED: What is the current Covid-19 rate in your area in Offaly?
For the first time in a number of months, details have been released of the number of Covid-19 cases in each electoral area in Offaly.
According to the figures from the HSE, the Tullamore Area currently has the highest rate in the county with a 14 Day Incidence Rate above the national average. The rate for the area stands at 157.8 cases per 100,000 with 46 new cases from June 15 to June 28.
The Edenderry Area has the second highest rate at 94.3 cases per 100,000, just below the national rate which stands at 98.9 cases per 100,000. There have been 22 new cases in the Edenderry Area in the period from June 15 to June 28.
The Birr Area has the lowest rate in the county. There have been 17 new cases in the last 14 days giving the area a 14 Day Incidence Rate of 66.7 cases per 100,000.
More News
Volunteer Joe Grennan, pictured with some of the Killina Presentation Resource Centre committee members
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.