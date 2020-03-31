The frontline has become compromised due to childcare restrictions

The Irish Nurses and Midwifes Organisation (INMO) is calling for government to provide childcare for frontline healthcare workers.

Restrictions on childcare has caused the frontline to become compromised as staff cannot attend work due to parental obligations due to school and creche closures.

Due to a raft of new restrictions imposed by the government, informal childcare networks of friends and family are becoming less viable, as many grandparents are advised to cocoon, and travel is restricted.

The union is calling on government to provide direct childcare to frontline healthcare workers, to enable them to attend to their work safely.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said that “childcare can be expensive and difficult at the best of times, but school and creche closures have pushed the problem to breaking point. 9 out of 10 nurses and midwives are women. Our members cover 24/7 shifts. Childcare has always been a major practical issue in our professions."