RTÉ to broadcast school on TV to support kids & parents at home

RTÉ announced they will start broadcasting school on TV to support kids & parents at home. The programme will primarily be aimed at kids in 1st - 6th class.

The Department of Education are supporting the new initiative along with RTÉ in order to help primary school children continue their learning from home during the COVID-19 crisis.

The one hour programmes will start from MondayMarch 30 2020 and they'll run for 1 hour between 11am - 12pm, Monday to Friday.

In addition to the pogramme, there will be a shorter catch up programme that will air in the afternoon time.

Teachers will be presenting each lesson from a school classroom.

The new programme will be made available on the RTÉ Player. On RTE.ie/learn you will be able to access supporting worksheets and other learning material.