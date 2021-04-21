Offaly homes can switch from solid fuel and start enjoying all the benefits of gas

For over 80 years, Calor has had a special place in many Irish homes, providing off-grid gas for cooking, heating and hot water.

Keeping your stove fed with fuel and ensuring that it is cleaned out can take time and effort. Homeowners across Offaly can enjoy the benefits of gas with Calor without any of the clean-up associated with coal, solid fuels or even oil. Calor Home Energy Consultant Eddie Byrne is on hand to advise homeowners about their home energy needs.

Many Irish homes are operating on out-dated, inefficient boilers and heating systems, resulting in high energy bills and unnecessary emissions. Calor work with local installers in the midlands to ensure homeowners have access to a reliable and versatile home heating system.

Due to their greater efficiency, modern state-of-the-art condenser LPG boilers can significantly reduce energy consumption, meaning reduced energy costs. With an automatic monitoring system on Calor tanks, you won’t ever run out of gas, we will automatically deliver the gas you need when you are running low.

Gas remains an attractive option for homeowners as it gives instant heat, hot water on demand, controllable cooking and it cannot be stolen. Calor LPG is one of the cleanest fuels available to households across the county. It is over 10% cleaner than home heating oil. So, if you are still using an inefficient older boiler, or you want to switch from home heating oil, now is the time to change to a cleaner more flexible option.

By switching over to Calor, Ireland’s largest Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) provider, before May 31st, you could qualify for a free boiler*.

Calor Home Energy Consultant Eddie Byrne (pictured above) will work with Registered Gas Installers in your local area to deliver your home heating solution safely. Calor and our associated local installers are ensuring every possible procedure and safety measure is in place.

For more information on switching to LPG or BioLPG, our renewable gas and our free boiler offer, log on to www.calorgas.ie or call 1850 812 450.

*terms and conditions apply. Offer ends 31.05.21