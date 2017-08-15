VOTE: Where is Offaly's best deli counter?

Where is the best deli counter in Offaly?

Dunphy's Centra, Rhode

Mangan's Centra, Edenderry

Killeen's Daybreak, Clonbullogue

Sweeeney's Filling Station, Edenderry

Knight's Londis, Clara

Baggot's Centra, Clara

Daniel's Centra, Gracefield

Tyrell's Home Baking, Tullamore

Gussie's Supermarket, Ballycumber

Maunsell's Gala, Tullamore

Scally's Centra, Tullamore

Darcy's Gala, Mount Lucas

Daybreak, Banagher

Brady's Spar, Edenderry

Loughnane's Centra, Birr

Leavy's Centra, Tullamore

Spar, Cloghan

Spar, Ferbane

Corrib Oil, Birr

Dolan's Gala, Tullamore

Horan's Daybreak, Birr

Spar, Cloncollig Rd, Tullamore

Mann's Filling Station, Cappincur

XL Scully's, Daingean

We all love a good deli, and Offaly has plenty of great ones on offer. We want to know which is your favourite.

The one that makes the best sandwiches, wraps, rolls, baps or whatever you're having! Are their sausage rolls out of this world, do they never run out of jambons?

Whatever measure you use, we want you to cast your vote in the above poll to crown the best.

A Top 5 will be announced on Friday morning when the Top 5 showdown vote will commence and people can then vote again. 

The winning deli will receive an Offaly Express framed cert to prove to the public that they were voted as Offaly's best deli counter.

The winner will be announced on Monday night, August 21. 

Get voting!

