Lowry to tee off at lunch time at Irish Open

Shane Lowry will be looking to climb the leaderboard at the Irish Open this afternoon as he tees off on his second round at 1.10pm from four under par.

Lowry currently sits seven shots behind the leaders who are already midway through their second rounds having teed off in misty conditions this morning.

On Thursday, the Clara man shot a solid opening round 68 in conditions he described as "easy" at Portstewart, leaving himself right in the mix with the leaders.

He didn't drop a single shot during his opening 18 holes at the tournament he won as an amateur back in 2009. He was one under par for much of the opening day after making birdie on his first hole, which was the 10th hole on the course.

He then held firm throughout the course, making the turn still under par, and after solid efforts to hold par on his 10th, 11th and 12th holes, he finished with a flourish.

He made birdie on three of his last six holes in a pleasing opening round which left him in the clubhouse at four under, just four shots off the morning leaders.

Speaking afterwards, Lowry was more than happy with his 68: "I felt that was the least I deserved, I played great out there. I gave myself a lot of chances and I'm happy," Lowry told RTE.

The Offaly Express will keep you up to date with Lowry's progress throughout the tournament.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.