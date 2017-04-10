Edenderry GAA Club Notes (April 10)

Edenderry GAA Strategic Action and Vision Plan

After Many months of work our Strategic Action and Vision plan is now complete. There will be a Major Launch night of our Strategic Action and vision plan this Thursday night 13th of April at 8pm in Edenderry GAA Clubhouse, special guests in attendance on the night will president elect of the GAA, Mr. John Horan and vice chairman of the Leinster Council, Pat Teehan. Please come along, all are welcome to attend. See www.edenderrygaa.ie for more details.

Club Membership Registration

Our Membership Registration is now open online for 2017. This year we are offering members the opportunity to play our Development Lotto for the year at a discounted rate when they pay membership. The higher your membership fee, the greater your lotto discount. Ladies membership can also be paid to any ladies committee member or any Friday night in the GAA grounds between 5pm and 7pm. See www.edenderrygaa.com for more details.

Senior Football Championship update

Clara 2- 9 Edenderry 0 -13

Edenderry's senior footballers had a disappointing start to their championship campaign with a two point loss to Clara on Saturday evening. Edenderry started well and went three points clear before giving Clara the concession of two easy goals, the second one in particular. Both sides added three further points before the break to leave Clara ahead by 2-3 to 0-6. Clara got the first point of the second half and Edenderry were playing catch-up thereafter. Within the final ten minutes Edenderry got within a point but Clara added two more points before Sean Doyle completed the scoring to leave just two between the sides. It was a disappointing performance from Edenderry with some players below par and we also lost out in our commitment to the breaking ball. On a positive note we can look forward to the return of regular stars Sean Pender and Richie Dalton who will give more leadership and direction to the team. Minor football star Cian Farrell showed he is very capable of playing at this level.

Edenderry Team: Brian Quinlan, David Brady, Alan Pender, Eoin Dunne, Adam Mahon, Colm Byrne, Diarmuid Meleady, Stephen Guing, David Hanlon, Oran Lawton Jordan Hayes, Ciaran Farrell, Sean Doyle, Cian Farrell, Ciaran Hurley

Subs used: Mark Abbot, Derek Kelly and Mark Young

BINGO

Bingo and Lotto draw takes place every Sunday Night at 8pm in the Clubhouse, Doors open at 6:45, ample supervised car parking on the GAA grounds. Over €5000 in Bingo prize money must be won next week at our Monster Easter bingo. Congratulations to Patsy Costello (Edenderry) who won €1,000 in the flyer game, the SNOWBALL game now stands at €1,950.

Club Lottery

The club lottery now stands at €8300 the numbers drawn were 11,15,18,23, bonus 21. Congratulations to Kevin Scally, Noel Davy, Loretta Rennicks, Patsy Costello who matched 3 number and collected €50 each. Draw takes place every Sunday Night at Bingo.

Edenderry GAA PRO Email service

An Email service has been setup by Edenderry Gaa in conjunction with PRO role within the club, if you have any information or communications that you as an Edenderry cub member want published send it to pro.edenderry.offaly@gaa.ie. Please send any match reports, photos etc, as it will not be possible to physically attend all matches that the club are involved in.

Edenderry GAA Nursery programme

Well done to all the boys and girls who started their football journey with on us on Saturday last in the Edenderry GAA hall, the 7 week programme is to prepare for the upcoming CUL REDZ programme. The time is 11:00am to 12:00. This is an indoor games programme for children of 5 & 6 year olds (boys and girls born 2011 & 2012). All are welcome to join and avail of the fun filled coaching that is available. See www.edenderrygaa.ie for more details, videos and photos.

Easter GAA Camp

Offaly Coaching & games will be hosting a 2 day Easter Camp in Edenderry on the 18th/19th April. The camp is aimed at 4th, 5th and 6th class boys and girls and costs €20. Booking is available on line through www.eventbrite.ie, and for more information contact Keith McGuinness on 087 2904491.

Edenderry GAA Disco

Thanks to all the boys and girls who attended our Junior Disco last Friday night, it was a tremendous success.