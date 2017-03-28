Young Offaly brothers write the most adorable 'get well soon' letter to injured Seamus Coleman

Seamus Coleman's leg break in Ireland's World Cup qualifier with Wales has seen well wishes arrive from all over the world, but no one has said it better than these two Offaly brothers.

Reece Kenny (5) penned a letter with his brother Cody (7) to wish the Ireland captain well as he starts his recovery from a double leg fracture, telling the Donegal man that they were "so sad" that his bones were broken.

"I love you so much," little Reece wrote, telling the Everton clubman that he was "the best soccer player."

The young brothers met their favourite player last Thursday, the day before the Wales game. "My brother and I met you and you were so kind and friendly to us."

"You are our hero," Reece wrote.

"We were at the match and we are so sad for you that your bones are broken. We hope you get better really soon," he concluded.

He signed off his letter by writing, "Love from Reece Kenny (5) and my brother Cody (7) from Offaly."

