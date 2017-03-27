Edenderry GAA to launch strategic vision and action plan 2017-2022

Edenderry GAA are launching their newly formed Strategic Vision & Action Plan 2017-2022 at an event at the club's pavillion on Thursday, April 13. Edenderry will launch the plan in the presence of President Elect of the GAA, Mr. John Horan and the Vice-Chairman of Leinster Council, Mr. Pat Teehan.

The plan contains a host of ambitious proposals to improve community sporting infrastructure in Edenderry, develop coaching practices to the highest standard and expand the vision of a club that pulls from a catchment population of over 8,500 people. Building on the success of earlier plans, including a hugely successful plan published in 2010 by then chairman, Colm Cummins, the club began consulting with its membership in 2015 in order to gather opinions.

The long awaited purchase of additional lands - a goal of that 2010 plan - was the catalyst for further planning at the hugely ambitious club. "Experiences from preparing the 2010 plan demonstrated that the consultation phase was one of the most important stages of the process and therefore we consulted widely," the club said in a statement.

In October 2015, a club planning workshop was held in the GAA Centre in conjunction with the club's architects, Cummins + Voortman, along with club members, people from the wider community and members of Edenderry Swimming Pool. This workshop focused solely on infrastructure. However a second workshop was held in 2016 when Edenderry GAA formally commenced their plan review.

"The resulting output of the new Strategic Vision & Action Plan is ambitious, but achievable, and underpinned by the ‘One Club’ model, whereby the family of Gaelic Games, both Ladies GAA & Men’s GAA will work together to provide the best sporting infrastructure possible for our local community," the club said.

Edenderry's current planning aims include provision to install an extension to the existing single-storey changing room building and associated viewing stand, change the size and layout of the existing GAA playing pitch and flood lighting, amend the front boundary wall, make provision for carpark spaces, a children's play area, the building of a maintenance equipment store, bicycle stands, additional pitches and a hurling wall.

"We recognise that providing the necessary finances will be challenging, but we as a group are committed to achieving our goals. We will work with others, particularly Edenderry Swimming Pool, to ensure that all proposed infrastructure can be delivered. We therefore, welcome the entire community to our Launch where copies of the plan will be available.

"In addition, our Architectural Team will be present to display the detail of our proposals, including 3-D models. This is an exciting time for the Club and we hope as many people as possible can attend and hear what we have outlined for the future," Edenderry GAA concluded.

For more information log onto www.edenderrygaa.ie.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.