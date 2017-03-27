TWEETS: Offaly the butt of the jokes as they somehow set up league quarter-final clash with Tipperary

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Offaly Hurling

The Offaly hurlers became the butt of the jokes on Twitter as social media users mocked the fact that they won one out of five league games and somehow advanced to a league quarter-final with All-Ireland champions, Tipperary next week.

Twitter was merciless to both Offaly and the GAA for their system, universially described as 'shambolic.'

