TWEETS: Offaly the butt of the jokes as they somehow set up league quarter-final clash with Tipperary

The Offaly hurlers became the butt of the jokes on Twitter as social media users mocked the fact that they won one out of five league games and somehow advanced to a league quarter-final with All-Ireland champions, Tipperary next week.

Twitter was merciless to both Offaly and the GAA for their system, universially described as 'shambolic.'

This morning Offaly were bottom of Division 1b with ZERO points... won today and make a quarter final. JOKE — Colm Parkinson (@Woolberto) March 26, 2017

Offaly win 1 game in Div2 and in the quarter final, Clare win 2 games in Div1 and don't make Q's. Bonkers — Sean Power (@seandepaor) March 26, 2017

It's a farcical structure when Offaly make a quarter final by simply winning the last game of the league #LeagueSunday — David Connors (@peterswellman) March 26, 2017

@TheSundayGame that is very stupid that a team like offaly a poor div 1b team can make the 1/4's #changeneeded — jason quigley (@jasonquig87) March 26, 2017

Offaly qualifying for league quarter final,the mind boggles #AllianzLeagues — Brian O Sullivan (@bos2202) March 26, 2017

@buff_egan presumes they won't charge entry for the tipp offaly massacre — seanbrowne (@aghadoe11) March 26, 2017

Only in the GAA- Offaly limp past 14 man Kerry & reach 1/4finals - Kerry bt Laois - Laois beat Offaly and yet they face relegation dog fight — Mortimer Murphy (@MortimerMurphy1) March 26, 2017

The fact Offaly are in a league quarter-final is a disgrace! And they're playing Tipp. Bring your calculators! — Seamus Barrett (@seamyb1) March 26, 2017

Offaly with a score difference of -39 and only 1 win the league (1B) play Tipp in the QF. The league makes no sense. — MF_Thatherton (@MF_Thatherton) March 26, 2017