Daingean youngster set to box for Ireland this week

Brian Kennedy from Daingean is among a ten man Irish team flying out to Romania today, Monday, March 13, to compete against 30 other nations at the European Under 22 Championships.

The tournament in Braila is the second edition of the championships, which have been revived following the inaugural competition in Kaliningrad back in 2012 where Jason Quigley won gold and Hughie Myers took silver.

The tournament is an opportunity for younger boxers to develop and compete at a high international level without rushing into Elite competition, and the championships are a welcome addition to the boxing calendar.

Encouragingly, the IABA are buying in heavily to the tournament, and the Irish team have been undergoing top class preparations at their new base in Abbottstown over the past five weeks.

18-year-old Brian Kennedy competes at Light Heavyweight (81kg), and the St. Mary's, Daingean youngster is a skillful boxer, and packs a punch when needed. A participant at the European Youths last year and the reigning Intermediate and U22 champion, Kennedy will be well able for the big stage in Romania.

