Schedule released for annual Croagh Patrick Pilgrimage

This year’s Reek Sunday will focus on family as part of preparations to World Meeting of Families 2018. It takes place this weekend.

Mass times

Tomorrow evening, Saturday, July 29 at 6.30pm, Archbishop Neary will celebrate Mass in Saint Mary’s Church, Westport, to mark the official beginning of this year’s pilgrimage.

During Reek Sunday, at the summit of Croagh Patrick, the frequency of Mass times will be different to that of previous years.

Mass will be celebrated every hour, beginning at 8.00am, with the final Mass commencing at 2.00pm.

Bishop Monahan will celebrate Mass as Gaeilge at 10.00am. Archbishop Neary will celebrate Mass at 11.00am.

Pilgrims may also avail of the Sacrament of Reconciliation (Confession) at the summit from 7.30am to 2.00pm. All priests wishing to celebrate the Sacraments must produce a valid Celebret.

Background

The Croagh Patrick pilgrimage has been undertaken for over 1,500 years. This Reek Sunday will have a special focus on family as part of preparations for the World Meeting of Families 2018. WMOF2018 are inviting pilgrims to pray for families and wear a special sticker as a symbol of bringing families with them in prayer as they make their ascent to the summit. The stickers will be distributed by WMOF2018 volunteers at Saint Patrick’s statue at the start of the ascent to the sacred mountain.

Schedule

Garland Friday, July 28

10.00am - ​​Mass at the summit of Croagh Patrick

7.30pm - Mass at the base of Croagh Patrick in the car park at Murrisk Community Café

Saturday, July 29

9.00am - Extra pre-climbing Mass at the base of Croagh Patrick, just above the statue (this Mass will take place in Lecanvey church if it is raining)

6.30pm -Mass for Eve of Pilgrimage will take place in Saint Mary’s Church, South Mall, Westport and the celebrant will be Archbishop Neary

Reek Sunday, July 30

7.30am – 2.00pm​ - Confessions at the summit of Croagh Patrick.

8.00am​ - First hourly Mass at the summit

8.30am - Tóchar Phádraig commences at Ballintubber Abbey

10.00am - Aifreann as Gaeilge – le Easpag Chill dá Lua Fiontán Ó Monacháin

11.00am​ - Mass celebrated by Archbishop Neary

2.00pm - Last hourly Mass on the Summit

Masses in local churches on Reek Sunday

8.30am​ - Pilgrims Mass in Lecanvey church

10.00am - ​Mass in Westport church

11.30am​ - Mass in Lecanvey church

12.00pm​ - Mass in Westport church

