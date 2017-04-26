Wales defender handed two-game ban for leg-breaking tackle on Seamus Coleman

Wales defender Neil Taylor has been handed a two-game ban for his tackle on Ireland's Seamus Coleman, which left the Donegal man with a double leg fracture.

The game took place in the Aviva Stadium last month where the Aston Villa player lunged in on Everton's right-back.

SEE ALSO: Young Offaly brothers write the most adorable 'get well soon' letter to injured Seamus Coleman

The Ireland skipper now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines following surgery to reset his broken legs.

Taylor now must sit out Wales' trip to Serbia in June and their home clash with Austria on September 2.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.