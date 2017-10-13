New SEAT Arona and Ateca make Irish debuts

The highly anticipated Arona, SEAT’s second SUV model, AND the brand-new SEAT Ateca FR made their official Irish debuts last month at the National Ploughing Championships,

The all-new SEAT Arona sits neatly within the SUV range as the younger brother in the family combining the advantages of compact dimensions with crossover attributes.

The brand-new model is elegant, spacious, sporty, efficient and is packed with a host of driving assistance and infotainment systems so as to ensure the driver is always ready for an adventure.

Features include Front Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Tiredness Detection, Rain and Headlight Sensors, Keyless Entry and Start System, a precise and high-quality Rear Camera, and Wireless Charging. In terms of connectivity, the Arona offers Apple Car Play, Android Auto and Mirror Link.

The latest addition to the Ateca range, the Ateca FR, has been added to the current Ateca offering that is made up of the S, SE and XCELLENCE. Situated at the same level as the XCELLENCE, the FR boasts a greater sense of dynamism and sportiness and differentiates itself on the outside by the presence of the FR logo at the front and rear. Its roof rails and window frames also come in black to distinguish itself further.

Upon closer inspection at the front, one can see the grill with its own design in glossy black, as well as the bumpers exclusive to the FR in the same colour as the bodywork at the bottom.

Its LED fog lights at the front have also received exclusive FR design treatment. Above all, the FR sets itself apart with its standard 19-inch rims - the sportiest model in the range also offers the most advanced driving assistance systems and connectivity technology.

There has never been a better time to purchase a model from the SEAT range thanks to current, must-have offers.

Available across SEAT’s 23-strong dealer network, the unbeatable incentives include an unmissable offer to celebrate the launch of the all-new fifth generation SEAT Ibiza.

The 3,2,1 #StartMoving package boasts a 3-year service plan completely free of charge, 2% finance on any new Ibiza model with monthly repayments of just €169, PLUS 1-year free road tax.

172 offers also promise a staggering 2.9% PCP finance on the award-winning SEAT Ateca - resulting in monthly repayments of just €269. The comprehensive 172 finance offers on SEAT’s first SUV model also include a trade-in bonus of up to €4,000, and a 3-year service plan from €299.

What’s more, for the upgraded new SEAT Leon, a scrappage offer of up to €3,000 is available in addition to a three-year service plan for just €299. 0% finance on selected Leon models means monthly repayments start from as little as €219. In addition, SEAT has also just announced a free upgrade from the SEAT Leon 5DR to the larger estate model – the SEAT Leon ST worth a staggering €1,000.

To find out more information on SEAT models or to find out how to book a test drive at your local SEAT dealership, visit www.SEAT.ie/172