Relief in store for motorway weary commuters from Offaly

There is light at the end of the tunnel for thousands of weary Offaly commuters and businesses who travel to Kildare and Dublin by M7 motorway each day.

Minister Charlie Flanagan, has welcomed news that further progress has been made the M7 Naas to Newbridge Bypass with the awarding of the contract to SIAC/Colas JV.

“The awarding of today’s contract with SIAC/Colas JV is very welcome and ensures that the much needed widening works on the M7 can commence.

“The contract covers the widening of the M7 to three lanes from the Junction 9 (the big ball) to the M7/M9 interchange, the Sallins bypass in addition to the construction of a new interchange at Osberstown,” he said.

It is anticipated that the overall project will be completed by spring 2020.

The Fine Gael TD said that once completed, the works will have a significant impact on motorists from both a safety and reduced travel time perspective.