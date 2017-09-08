Offaly County Council issue hedge cutting warning

Landowners are being reminded by Offaly County Council that the period for Hedge Cutting runs from September 2017 to February 28, 2018.

Landowners have a responsibility to ensure that hedges, ditches, trees or any other vegetation growing on their land are not or could not become a danger to people using or working on a public road.

Hedge rows along the public road that require cutting or trimming back should be cut immediately and all cuttings removed from the roads and verges, the council warns.

Adequate signposting should be provided, but motorists are warned to take care and be cognisant that hedge cutting could be in progress with slow moving farm machinery.

Liability for damage or injury resulting from such unkempt hazards will rest with the landowner/occupier. The Council have also said that where Japanese Knotweed occurs it should not be cut. No ground disturbance should take place at these sites at any time of year.

Information on how to deal with Japanese Knotweed is available from the Heritage Office.

People are urged to report all locations to the Heritage Office heritage@offalycoco.ie or phone 057 9346839.

Offaly County Council wishes to thank landowners for their co-operation in this matter.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.