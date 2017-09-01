Offaly new car sales experience second largest drop in the country

New car sales in Offaly are down almost 17% in the first six months of 2017 when compared to the same period last year, according to new figures.

Official statistics released today by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show that Mayo saw the biggest drop in the six-month period with a fall of 18.8%, while Offaly's drop was 16.9%.

Focusing solely on the last month, new car registrations for August were down 21% (5,754) nationally when compared to (7,297) for August 2016, while new cars registrations in the year to date are down 10% (124,711) on the same period last year (138,504), showing that Offaly's fall is worse than the average by over 6.9%.

1,504 new cars have been registered in Offaly in the first six months of 2017, compared to 1,810 over the duration of the same period in 2016. Just 1.2% of all new cars registered in the country in that period were registered in Offaly.

The new Commercial vehicle sector has also seen a decrease with Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) registrations down -23% (1,380) on August 2016 (1,797) and year to date down -14% (21,039). New Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HGV) have declined -18% for the month of August (204) compared to the same month last year (250) and are down -14% (2,102) year to date.

Commenting on the figures SIMI Deputy Director General, Brian Cooke has called for no negative decisions in Budget 2018 stating: “Our Industry continues to experience a direct impact from Brexit in the market place. Used car imports for the month of August increased by 31% (8,451) while year to date have increased by 40% (62,161) and these numbers have a knock-on impact on used car values and new car sales volumes."

"September 1 marks the commencement of new EU Emissions testing regime (WLTP) for new cars which will bring more accurate information for consumers on emissions and fuel consumption," he added.

"Ahead of Budget 2018 our message to the decision makers is simple - with this declining market there should be no negative taxation decision in relation to VRT, road tax, or fuel."

"The Industry is focused on offering alternative fuel solutions and the government can encourage customers to avail of these through a variety of incentives. Some car brands have already rolled out their own initiatives to encourage the removal of older vehicles with the purchase of new cleaner cars.”