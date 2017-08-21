Offaly road re-opens following farm fire

A major Offaly commuter route has re-opened after a farm fire wreaked havoc for early morning traffic.

The Cloghan/Eyrecourt Rd (R356) was closed east of Banagher. Motorists and diversions were in place after a hayshed caught fire.

Emergency services dealt with the blaze and the road re-opened just after 11am.

