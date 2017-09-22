New Mercedes S Class arrives at Offaly dealership

The new S-Class is said to be the technological forerunner to other Mercedes-Benz models yet to come

Conor Ganly

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

New Mercedes S Class arrives at Michael Moore's in Portarlington

New Mercedes S Class arrives at Michael Moore's in Portarlington

Mercedes-Benz main dealer Michael Moore of Michael Moore Car Sales, Portarlington has welcomed the launch of the new, S-Class, flagship model of the Mercedes-Benz range.

Described by him as ‘the new face of luxury motoring in Ireland’, the new S-Class is said to be the technological forerunner to other Mercedes-Benz models yet to come with features that take motoring one step closer to autonomous driving thanks to a built-in array of electronic safety systems that assist the driver to read the road and avoid accidents.    

The S350 which comes on the market at just above €90,000.