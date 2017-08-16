You could win your Grad suit with Guy Clothing competition

Leading men's fashion outlet, Guy Clothing, in Tullamore is giving the young men of Offaly the chance to win their Debs or Grad suit by entering their unique photo competition.

If you buy your grad suit from Guy Clothing, you can then enter a competition to win back the price of your suit by sending a photograph of yourself wearing your new threads.

SEE ALSO: 10 things you'll remember from going to your Debs in Offaly!

The more original and creative the photograph, the more chance you have of winning! Could you and your mates recreate the famous Hangover film scene (minus the tiger), or find a famous face to help you capture that winning image?

The challenge has been set and Guy Clothing have said the winner will be decided by the public.

To be in with a chance, you need to purchase your Debs/Grad suit at Guy Clothing in Tullamore or Athlone, take your photograph and send your efforts to guyclothing@gmail.com along with the words, 'Grads at Guy.'

You can find out more information by visiting Guy Clothing on Facebook.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.