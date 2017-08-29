BREAKING: Emergency Services dealing with Edenderry fire

Emergency services are dealing with a fire in the town centre of Edenderry this afternoon, Tuesday, August 29.

The Fire Brigade were alerted and responded at around 4pm today at a property on Fr McWey Street in the town.

Fr McWey street is located adjacent to the Dunnes Stores shopping centre in the town and the fire is believed to have affected an apartment beside the Carphone Warehouse store.

Thick black smoke was seen billowing above the location at 5pm as emergency services continued to tackle the blaze.

There are no reports of the extent of the damage or injuries at this time.

More as we get it...

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.