Offaly Fire Service call out reckless parking obstructing local station

Offaly Fire Service has issued the above photograph to warn motorists about their responsibilities when it comes to parking close to fire stations in the county.

This photograph was taken close to Clara Fire Station on Saturday evening last, August 19.

The Fire Service released the following statement on the issue:

"If there was any incident at which the Fire Crew were required at this time it would have been almost impossible to get the Fire Engine out of the Station."

"We do appreciate that you like to park your cars close to where you are going but please remember to park legally and also not to obstruct the Fire Station," it read.

They warned: "It may be your house the crew are responding to, and if they can't get out of the station, it's important to remember, every minute counts in an emergency."

