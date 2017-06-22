Offaly TD calls for action on Post Office strategy

Sinn Féin TD for Offaly and North Tipperary, Carol Nolan has today raised the issue of the future of the post office network under the Order of Business in the Dáil this afternoon.

Teachta Nolan said: “The Programme for Government commits to the implementation of the Post Office Development Group recommendations. I have raised this matter on a number of occasions with government representatives in the Dáil and I raised it again today with the Minister."

“The fact is that hundreds of post office have the threat of closure looming over their heads and need to be protected by this government. Post offices are the heartbeat of rural Ireland, whose services have been decimated over the past number of years," Nolan stated.

“I welcome the fact that the government is putting in place a long term strategy for the post office network. I await the details of the strategy and urge the Minister to make them available as soon as possible."

“I have asked the Minister to indicate the timeframe for the completion of the strategy through a parliamentary question and will continue to highlight the need for our post office network to be protected and enhanced," Nolan concluded.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.