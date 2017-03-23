Helpful phrases to use at a GAA match

With the GAA season now in full swing, here's a handy guide that will help even a GAA novice fit in when heading to support their county or local club.

Who's down to ref it? - The first thing you'll be asked as soon as you get out of the car usually followed by

Ah not that eejit – when said referee is seen as one with a bias against your club

Class act that young lad – A compliment for the new lad on the team who just kicked a fine point

Will ya pass the ball the odd time! – Admonishment for the same young lad who wasn't quite as accurate with his next effort

Will ya put it over the f**kin bar – Shouted at the same player the next time when he tries to pass the ball

Is he even watching the same f**kin game – Usually screamed at the poor manager who just made a substitution that didn't go down well with the supporters

He shoulda been on from the start – Usually said quietly when the same substitute hits two goals to win the game

That'll be a tasty one - When two local rivals draw each other in the Championship, it's code for, 'they'll be boxing the heads off each other'

STEPS! - Always shouted in hope more than expectation when the opposition's best player is cutting through your defence unchecked

BLACK CARD! - Shouted for every foul in every football match, regardless of whether it is a black card offence or not.

How is that not a black card? - The bemusement continues.

That was never a black card - Stated only when a member of your own club is given a black card, but never when an opposition player is shown one.

Oh-the-Lord-Jazus, who kicked that? - When the ball is kicked wide but the supporter didn't see who kicked it while trying to light a fag under his jacket on a windy day

It's not hot - Helpful advice offered to a player who has just dropped the ball.

Jazus he wouldn't get a kick in a horse box - Usually aimed at some poor junior who has gotten a run with the seniors due to a lack of numbers.

Will ya leh it in - Usually screamed at a midfielder/half back, regardless of whether there is anyone in the full-forward line.

Will ya folly it in - Usually screamed at a midfielder/half forward who stands and watches a ball going into the full-forward line rather than running after it.

They're tippin and tappin there around the middle of the field and nunadem will leh it in - A statement, usually made in exasperation by an older gentlemen, as he laments the current state of the GAA.

Don't mind him, he's only a tramp - A statement of encouragement offered to a young corner-forward who is getting a few digs off the ball by the corner-back.

He's at it all day ref - Standard plea to the referee once he has blown a free against the aforementioned corner-back.

Jazus will ya hit him or do something - If the corner back keeps it up, the corner-forward will be encouraged to take matters into his own hands.

Jazus boys I dunno, he wouldn't have got away with that in my day - Another statement of exasperation made by an older gentleman, when the corner forward refuses to thump the head off the corner back.

No, he's the youngest, the older lad doesn't play at all, I think he's into the music - Discussing the ability of all family members is common practice.

No, the father never kicked, he gets the hurling from the mother's side - It's important to be able to pinpoint a player's pedigree much like a champion racehorse

The next time he puts up his hand, peel him - A playful statement of encouragement to a hurler whose marker is lording it on the puck outs.

I'm telling ye lads, we'll win nothing with him at centre-back - Centre back is a crucial position.

Jazus lads, we're losing to a bunch of f**kin hurlers - An exasperated statement from a football club's junior manager when they're losing to any hurling club in a football match. The ignominy of it.

Jazus lads, I dunno - Usually muttered while shaking your head as you try to get your head around another defeat.

Sure the longer they stay in the dressing room, the longer they stay in the championship - A light hearted view often taken at half time in a one-sided game.

Where the feic is Ballyskenagh? – Uttered when supporters in north Offaly have to travel deep into hurling country

Where the feic is Clonmore? – Uttered when supporters in south Offaly have to get out a map to find their way around football country

Will ye f****n J**** f****n *** kick it in ***** tackling **** no one marking **** around **** quick ball **** standing looking at them **** pull **** hop of them **** F*** J**** **** will ye come on now ta f***!!! - A typical motivational half time team talk will mix a healthy dose of expletives with a few key phrases.