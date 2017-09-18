Tullamore Town Park gets unique makeover

As part of the Pfizer/Offaly County Council Tullamore Healthy Town initiative, community groups and individuals in Tullamore have come together to ‘yarn bomb’ Tullamore Town Park.

The project was launched on Tuesday, September 12, with a public walk by Neil Delamere through the park.

The creations are on display in the park at the moment for the enjoyment of all and will remain in place for the next while.

Those involved in creating this woolly wonderland include Tara Active Retirement, Tihilly Active Retirement, Tullamore Lithuanian Community, Tara Crescent Residents, Dochas, St Columbas Place residents and Tullamore Youth Project.

The project was coordinated by Offaly Local Development and was an eight-week labour of love to show how the community can come together to celebrate Tullamore.

