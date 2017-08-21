Firefighters tackle Offaly fire for over eight hours

Ferbane and Birr Fire Brigades have spent eight hours tackling a farm fire in the county today, Monday, August 21.

The fire at a barn and hayshed near Banagher took off at around 3am and fire service personnel remained at the scene until after 11.30am this morning.

Given the nature of the contents, it takes a lot of work to extinguish hay barn fires but Offaly Fire Services used mechanical machinery to remove bales and save as much of the shed as they could.

In this case, the hay in the shed was destroyed – it was removed with the aid of tractors and the fire extinguished.

There was also a trailer of turf damaged, both the trailer and the turf.

The fire occurred close to the Cloghan/Eyrecourt Rd (R356), causing gardaí to close the route east of Banagher earlier today. It re-opened shortly after 11am.

