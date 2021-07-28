Search our Archive

28/07/2021

WATCH: Heavy hail showers in parts of Ireland today as Met Eireann warns of thunderstorms and heavy rain

Reporter:

Reporter

Heavy hail showers are falling across parts of Offaly this afternoon as Met Eireann warns of further thunderstorms to come this evening, tonight and into tomorrow. 

A Status Yellow Rain and Thunderstorm Warning for Ireland has been issued by Met Éireann.

The Weather Warning predicts widespread showers and thunderstorms, with longer spells of rain at times.

There is also potential for localised flooding, especially in the northwest, they say. It is valid from now until 7am tomorrow, Thursday July 29, 2021. It says that thunderstorms may cause some disruption today.

A warning has also been issued by the Met Office in Northern Ireland for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Tyrone and Derry.

That warning is valid to 6pm this evening.

CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW TO SEE THE FULL WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE COMING DAYS

IRELAND WEATHER: Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie