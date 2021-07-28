IRELAND WEATHER: Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for the weather to continue showery over the coming days but improving for the Bank Holiday weekend with fewer showers and milder conditions.

A Weather Advisory for Thundery Showers remains in place for Ireland until 5am on Thursday.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday is for heavy, blustery showers to continue to occur today, merging into longer spells of rain in places along with the chance of isolated thunderstorms and spot flooding. Some sunny spells too with showers becoming somewhat fewer this evening. Feeling fresher with moderate to fresh west to northwest winds. Top temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, warmest in the southeast.

Becoming drier and clearer for a time early tonight with moderating westerly breezes. However, during the night, blustery outbreaks of rain will push down across much of Ulster. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, scattered outbreaks of rain will extend from the north on Thursday, with some heavy and possibly thundery bursts across Ulster and north Leinster. Drier and milder further south with well scattered showers and sunny spell. More in the way of sunny spells developing across all areas later too but there is the chance of isolated thunderstorms affecting southern coasts towards the evening. Top temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in a moderate to fresh westerly breeze.

Becoming largely dry and clear on Thursday night as shower activity diminishes. However, later on some heavy showers will feed into the west and northwest. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees, in a light to moderate westerly breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday is for the weather to cloud over in the morning with showery spells of rain becoming fairly widespread, driest in the southeast. Cooler than average for the time of year with top temperatures of just 15 to 18 degrees, in a moderate westerly breeze. Showers will become confined to the southwest early in the night with some mist and fog setting in, with just light variable breezes. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

The weather forecast for the Bank Holiday Weekend is for the weather to be dry overall on Saturday and Sunday with sunny spells and well scattered showers - most of these occurring on Saturday. Feeling mild in the afternoon sunshine with top temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees Celsius, in light northerly breezes, with best values across the southern half of the country.

According to Met Eireann, there will be similar conditions on Monday with most of the scattered showers across the westerly half of Ireland.