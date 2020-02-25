WATCH: Waterfalls erupt in Slieve Bloom mountains

WATCH: Heavy rainfall has saturated the Slieve Bloom mountains and several small streams have erupted into spectacular life creating waterfalls.

This lesser visited stream in the beautiful Glendine Valley in the south of the mountains is in full force and more torrential rain and winter showers are forecast for the area.

The magical and mysterious Slieve Bloom mountains, once the home of Irish mythological legend Cú Chullan and named after the legendary warrior Blád, are some of the oldest mountains in Europe.