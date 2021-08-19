WATCH: Tullamore singer releases brilliant new video for her latest single

Tullamore's Afro-Irish singer Tolü Makay has shared an official music video for ‘Aye’, produced and shot in Nigeria by Passenger Films HQ.

The video brings Makay’s latest single to life and underlines the connection with her Nigerian heritage and her love for music since childhood.

“Aye means life in Yoruba. A lot of what makes us who we are comes from our childhood. I want this song to celebrate life and the child we forget we were. We are who we are because of that child. I added my oriki which my grandmother blessed me with. Oriki is a Yoruba ‘attributive epithet’ you’re given. Who you are called forth to be. I hope this song brings joy and awakens your inner child.” - Tolü Makay

Aye is an African pop, dance, world themed summer track inspired by Tolü Makay‘s Yoruba heritage with traditional Nigerian percussions such as Conga and the Talking drum. On release, was added to high-profile Spotify playlists ‘New Music Friday playlist’ and ‘A Breath of Fresh Éire’.

Tolü was due to travel to Nigeria to create this song and reunite with her family who she hasn’t seen throughout the pandemic, but due to ongoing restrictions it wasn't possible. Tolü teamed up with some producer friends, Passenger Friends HQ, from Nigeria to gather some kids and created a mini choir.

“I was on the phone for 6 hours working remotely with the kids as well as the Nigerian percussionist we hired for the day (an absolute legend), he played the shakers, conga, talking drum. It was intense and I really wish I was there in person, yet despite the current travel bans, we still managed to create this magical track.”

A seasoned vocalist possessing classic soul influences from the likes of Erykah Badu, Nina Simone and the Nigerian/French singer/songwriter Asa, Tolü’s trajectory has seemed destined for the stars since the release of her debut single ‘Goodbye’ in 2018.

‘AYE’ is the second song to be shared from Tolü’s debut album, coming early 2022.

‘AYE’ by Tolü Makay is out now on all digital platforms: https://found.ee/AyeToluMakay