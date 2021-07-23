Search our Archive

23/07/2021

WATCH: Relive the incredible scenes at the final whistle as Offaly won the Leinster U-20 Football Final

The scenes of celebration and absolute elation at the final whistle when Offaly overcame Dublin in the Leinster U-20 Final last night were a joy to behold. 

Offaly overcame Dublin by 0-15 to 3-3 but despite being by far the better team, Offaly had some nervous moments at the end. 

However when the final whistle went, there was sheer delight in the Offaly ranks and from the fans lucky enough to be in O'Moore Park. 

Relive the amazing scenes in the video clip of the superb coverage from TG4 and click on the links below to read more about the superb victory

ANALYSIS: Never to be forgotten scenes as Offaly end years in the wilderness

Updated with match analysis

Twitter reacts to Offaly's incredible win over Dublin in the Leinster U-20 Final

Emerging Offaly dual hero so relieved to end final heartbreak

“It's unbelievable to get over the line finally” - Cormac Egan

Jubiliant manager delighted at way Offaly stormed across the line

“We now have something tangible” - Declan Kelly

