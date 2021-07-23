WATCH: Relive the incredible scenes at the final whistle as Offaly won the Leinster U-20 Football Final

The scenes of celebration and absolute elation at the final whistle when Offaly overcame Dublin in the Leinster U-20 Final last night were a joy to behold.
Offaly overcame Dublin by 0-15 to 3-3 but despite being by far the better team, Offaly had some nervous moments at the end.
Muintir @Offaly_GAA @mundyirl @ShaneLowryGolf Mamó Shane Lowry @neildelamere nach sibh atá sásta anocht #GAA— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) July 22, 2021
pic.twitter.com/laeXlWyneA
However when the final whistle went, there was sheer delight in the Offaly ranks and from the fans lucky enough to be in O'Moore Park.
Relive the amazing scenes in the video clip of the superb coverage from TG4 and click on the links below to read more about the superb victory
