Twitter reacts to Offaly's incredible win over Dublin in the Leinster U-20 Final
Offaly ended a 20 year wait for a Leinster title when they put in an incredible performance to beat Dublin in the U-20 Football Final in Portlaoise last night.
Offaly won the game by 0-15 to 3-3 and were by far the better team on the night.
Unsurprisingly, there was an outpouring of excitement and sheer delight among Offaly fans.
I love everything about this scene #GAA #Offaly pic.twitter.com/cBkEsgtxjX— Jason Byrne (@moseyb86) July 22, 2021
Uibh Fhaili our run of Leinster final defeats is at an end at last. What a performance— Will O'Callaghan (@willocallaghan) July 22, 2021
What a famous victory for @Offaly_GAA under 20s , completely deserved , brilliant lads, CMON THE FAITHFUL. #famineisover #gaa— Roy Malone (@roymalone100) July 22, 2021
The Offaly Under 20 Management Team.— Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) July 22, 2021
Hats off lads pic.twitter.com/7TZonfKOgQ
A great great day for @Offaly_GAA Congratulations to all players and management. A mighty day all round. pic.twitter.com/aCnwVAiZSJ— paschal kellaghan (@paschalpk14) July 22, 2021
A super performance. Well done to everyone involved. A lot of very mature heads on young shoulders. @Offaly_GAA— Niall McNamee (@niallmc14) July 22, 2021
Well worth setting the alarm clock for that one. A serious performance from the @Offaly_GAA u20’s. Really good ball carriers at the end to see the game out. Hon Offaly ⚪️— Ruairi Allen (@Ruairiallen_) July 22, 2021
That was serious from Offaly u20’s, we out fought and out played Dublin.. deserved champions— Ciaran Grogan (@grogie80) July 22, 2021
We’re back!!! We’re back!!! #aroverihavebeen hon d faithful— ciaran flannery (@flandan1000) July 22, 2021
What a result and game in Portlaoise this evening! A massive well done to Declan, his management team & @Offaly_GAA u20 Leinster Football Champions. We are so proud of our players John Furlong, Oisín Martin, Ciarán Egan & man of the match Cormac Egan. A special evening for Offaly pic.twitter.com/aqXlrLezXk— Tullamore GAA (@tullamoregaa) July 22, 2021
Brilliant brilliant win for @Offaly_GAA u20s. Well done to everyone involved. What a lift for the county and no harm for rest of Leinster to show the Dubs are beatable— Scott Brady (@scottbrady21) July 22, 2021
Offaly U20’s are serious ballers— Killian Young (@killianyoung) July 22, 2021
@Offaly_GAA U20’s— colm cooper (@colmcooper13) July 22, 2021
Well done @Offaly_GAA U20s. Epic win last night against the Dubs. Enjoy the celebrations. Top class all round from team and management #offalygaa— Paul Lewis (@paulscrewylewis) July 23, 2021
@Offaly_GAA @gaaleinster delighted for @DuignanMichael @coolderrygaa stalwart Pat Teehan what a proud night for both men , thanks to a fantastic management and squad ye have lifted the spirits of Offaly people all over the globe #uibhfhailiabu pic.twitter.com/FJhi7G0tSm— Ronnie Byrne (@RonnieByrne) July 23, 2021
Can we actually just take a minute…. Offaly footballers just beat DUBLIN What an achievement— Danielle Flaherty (@daniellefla99) July 22, 2021
The three wise men.— shamrocksgaaclub (@shamrocksgaa) July 22, 2021
A proud club tonight.
Well done to @Offaly_GAA u20 footballers and especially Chip, Kieran (ruled out through injury) and Jack on a fantastic win over Dublin.
Leinster U20 Football Champions 2021 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/QDTX4mxDWR
Lord knows I hate to see Dublin lose at any level but it would've been a travesty had Offaly not held on for their deserved win. Like Roscommon last night, they were so well prepared and made a mockery of their underdog status. Fair whacks to them.— Rónán Mac Lochlainn (@RnnMacLochlainn) July 22, 2021
Waking up in #Tokyo on the morning of what will be a spectacular #Olympics #OpeningCeremony ... and the first thing to make me go “Wow!” Is reading that #Offaly have won the Leinster Under 20 Football title! Congrats— Des Cahill (@sportsdes) July 22, 2021
