Twitter reacts to Offaly's incredible win over Dublin in the Leinster U-20 Final

Offaly ended a 20 year wait for a Leinster title when they put in an incredible performance to beat Dublin in the U-20 Football Final in Portlaoise last night.

Offaly won the game by 0-15 to 3-3 and were by far the better team on the night.

Unsurprisingly, there was an outpouring of excitement and sheer delight among Offaly fans.

Uibh Fhaili our run of Leinster final defeats is at an end at last. What a performance — Will O'Callaghan (@willocallaghan) July 22, 2021

What a famous victory for @Offaly_GAA under 20s , completely deserved , brilliant lads, CMON THE FAITHFUL. #famineisover #gaa July 22, 2021

The Offaly Under 20 Management Team.

Hats off lads pic.twitter.com/7TZonfKOgQ — Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) July 22, 2021

A great great day for @Offaly_GAA Congratulations to all players and management. A mighty day all round. pic.twitter.com/aCnwVAiZSJ — paschal kellaghan (@paschalpk14) July 22, 2021

A super performance. Well done to everyone involved. A lot of very mature heads on young shoulders. @Offaly_GAA — Niall McNamee (@niallmc14) July 22, 2021

Well worth setting the alarm clock for that one. A serious performance from the @Offaly_GAA u20’s. Really good ball carriers at the end to see the game out. Hon Offaly ⚪️ — Ruairi Allen (@Ruairiallen_) July 22, 2021

That was serious from Offaly u20’s, we out fought and out played Dublin.. deserved champions — Ciaran Grogan (@grogie80) July 22, 2021

We’re back!!! We’re back!!! #aroverihavebeen hon d faithful — ciaran flannery (@flandan1000) July 22, 2021

What a result and game in Portlaoise this evening! A massive well done to Declan, his management team & @Offaly_GAA u20 Leinster Football Champions. We are so proud of our players John Furlong, Oisín Martin, Ciarán Egan & man of the match Cormac Egan. A special evening for Offaly pic.twitter.com/aqXlrLezXk July 22, 2021

Brilliant brilliant win for @Offaly_GAA u20s. Well done to everyone involved. What a lift for the county and no harm for rest of Leinster to show the Dubs are beatable — Scott Brady (@scottbrady21) July 22, 2021

Offaly U20’s are serious ballers — Killian Young (@killianyoung) July 22, 2021

Well done @Offaly_GAA U20s. Epic win last night against the Dubs. Enjoy the celebrations. Top class all round from team and management #offalygaa — Paul Lewis (@paulscrewylewis) July 23, 2021

⁦@Offaly_GAA⁩ ⁦@gaaleinster⁩ delighted for ⁦@DuignanMichael⁩ ⁦@coolderrygaa⁩ stalwart Pat Teehan what a proud night for both men , thanks to a fantastic management and squad ye have lifted the spirits of Offaly people all over the globe #uibhfhailiabu pic.twitter.com/FJhi7G0tSm — Ronnie Byrne (@RonnieByrne) July 23, 2021

Can we actually just take a minute…. Offaly footballers just beat DUBLIN What an achievement — Danielle Flaherty (@daniellefla99) July 22, 2021

The three wise men.



A proud club tonight.



Well done to @Offaly_GAA u20 footballers and especially Chip, Kieran (ruled out through injury) and Jack on a fantastic win over Dublin.



Leinster U20 Football Champions 2021 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/QDTX4mxDWR — shamrocksgaaclub (@shamrocksgaa) July 22, 2021

Lord knows I hate to see Dublin lose at any level but it would've been a travesty had Offaly not held on for their deserved win. Like Roscommon last night, they were so well prepared and made a mockery of their underdog status. Fair whacks to them. — Rónán Mac Lochlainn (@RnnMacLochlainn) July 22, 2021