WATCH LIVE: Track Storm Aiden as it tracks towards and across Ireland

Watch the progress of Storm Aiden live on the weather tracker above from windy.com.

Press player on the video above to see the latest projected path of Storm Ellen. You can also zoom in and out using the + and - in the top corner.

READ NEXT: STORM WARNING: Forecaster warns of 'severe and damaging winds' as Strom Aiden approaches Ireland

A series of weather warnings are in place from Met Eireann.

A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry and Waterford for Saturday morning. Met Éireann says very strong southerly winds veering southwesterly associated with Storm Aiden will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h, with severe and damaging gusts of 100 to 130km/h.

MORE BELOW PICTURE

The projected position of Storm Aiden at 10am on Saturday

The warning is valid from 5am to 10pm on Saturday, October 31.

A second similar Status Orange wind warning has also been issued for Saturday morning and afternoon for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Clare. It warns of severe and damaging gusts of 100 to 130km/h. The warning is valid from 8 am to 4pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow warning is in place for all of Ireland. It warns that strong to gale force southerly winds will veer westerly. Some severe gusts are possible. It is valid from 1 am to 3pm on Saturday.