STORM WARNING: Forecaster warns of 'severe and damaging winds' as Strom Aiden approaches Ireland

A forecaster is warning of 'severe and damaging winds' as Strom Aiden crosses Ireland on Saturday.

Cathal Nolan from Ireland's Weather Channel is forecasting possible Status Red power winds on some Western shores during the day.

For Galway, Mayo and Donegal, Cathal is warning that strong to Gale force southerly winds will develop through the early hours of Saturday morning between 04:00-06:00. Winds may become lighter briefly before increasing rapidly and reaching their peak between 09:00-14:00. Winds will widely gust to in excess of 110km/h, with some areas seeing winds of up to 130km/h. Coastal fringes however may see gusts of up to 145km/h with significant disruption possible.

For Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford, Wicklow, Clare, Carlow, Kilkenny, Sligo, Leitrim and Derry, the Offaly forecaster is warning of Strong to Gale Force southerly winds developing between 04:00-06:00. Storm Force winds will develop between 07:00-10:00 along southern and southeastern coastal counties, with winds peaking between 09:00-14:00 further to the north. Gusts in the orange zones will gust to between 100-130km/h. Some disruption is possible, especially so in coastal areas of the south and southeast initially and further north later in the afternoon.

For the rest of the country, including Northern Ireland, Cathal is warning that Strong to Gale Force southerly winds will develop between 05:00-07:00, with winds peaking between 08:00-12:00. Highest winds will reach between 100-110km/h in some areas with a risk of some disruption to transport and power services.

