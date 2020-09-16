WATCH: The late Pat Smullen's incredible double victories in the 2016 Irish and Epsom Derbies

Irish sport lost a true legend on Tuesday when jockey Pat Smullen lost his long battle with pancreatic cancer.

The 43-year-old Offaly native was the top Irish jockey of his generation. Pat was a nine-time champion Irish flat jockey and won 12 European classics, including the Epsom Derby.

2016 was an incredible year for the Rhode man as he won both the Irish and Epsom derbies on board Harzand.

Watch his win in the Irish Derby above with his remarkable ride from back in the pack entering the final furlongs below.