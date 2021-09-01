Search our Archive

01/09/2021

WATCH: RTÉ reveals new teaser trailer for upcoming season of drama

Lili Lonergan

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

RTÉ has teased viewers with another glimpse of what's in store for the coming months, with over 40 hours of brand-new drama set to keep us going over the Winter months. 

This includes the highly anticipated new Irish crime drama Kin, starring familiar faces such as Aiden Gillen and Ciarán Hinds, which follows the lives of a fictional Dublin family embroiled in gangland war. This eight part series has already been acquired by a number of international outlets and is surely set to win the hearts of fans who still feel the loss of Love/Hate from their screens.

Following its huge success earlier this year, Smother is back for a second series to continue the gripping tale of the Ahern family while new series Hidden Assets, starring Angeline Ball and Peter Coonan, follows the link between a wealthy Irish family, a stash of rough diamonds, and a series of deadly bombings in Belgium.

Jane Seymour will also grace our screens as a recently retired English professor in drama mystery, Harry Wild,  who takes an active interest in the criminal cases assigned to her police detective son.

Viewers can also look forward to some comedy-drama series to brighten up the dark evenings which includes Conversations with Friends, written by Sally Rooney. Hot off the heals from the success of Normal People, Conversations with friends follows the relationships of four young people as they navigate their way through love, life and loss.

