PROPERTY: Want a unique home? 160-year-old church for is for sale for a truly amazing price

Would you like to live in your very own Gothic Revival Church, with grounds featuring flowers and trees? Architecturally designed with its own tower, this historic Gothic Revival Church of Ireland church is located in Kildorragh Glebe, just outside Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan, and is now on the market for €99,500.
CLICK ON THE ARROWS ABOVE TO GO THROUGH THE GALLERY OF PICTURES
