Latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for Ireland

Those of you hoping for a White Christmas could be disappointed according to the latest weather forecast from Met Eireann.

According to Met Eireann, the weather will be more unsettled in the lead up to Christmas Day with wet and rather breezy spells, but milder conditions too, at least for a time.

The weather forecast for Tuesday is for the weather to stay largely dry and cloudy with just occasional brighter spells and isolated patches of drizzle. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in moderate southeasterly winds, fresh near Atlantic coasts. Continuing mostly cloudy on Tuesday night, with rain extending into the west and southwest overnight accompanied by strengthening southeast winds. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees, coldest over Ulster.

According to Met Eireann, the rain will spread countrywide on Wednesday morning. Drier conditions will follow for a time in the afternoon but with more rain likely again in the evening and early night. It will be a bit milder on Wednesday with highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh south to southeast breezes.

Any lingering overnight rain in the northeast will clear on Thursday morning to give drier conditions apart from a little drizzle. Some bright or sunny spells will develop and it will be quite mild with highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in a light southerly breeze. Some rain may return to the southwest later.

According to Met Eireann Friday, Christmas Eve, will bring rain at times in light to moderate east to southeast breezes. A bit colder with highs ranging a seasonal 7 to 10 degrees.

Met Eireann says that there has been some uncertainty with regard to conditions later this week, and that remains the case with the weather models still coming into fine focus from Christmas Day onwards.

At the moment however, Christmas Day looks like bringing some further rain at times but dry periods too. Highest temperatures ranging 7 to 10 degrees in mostly moderate east to southeast breezes.