Met Éireann issue weather advisory for the entire country this weekend

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Weather Advisory for the whole country for the weekend.

The national forecaster says there is potential for severe weather on Saturday, December 15.

"Hazardous conditions may result from heavy rain, and possibly wind also," they say.

The advisory was issued on Thursday and is valid from Saturday, December 15 at 00:01am until midnight on Saturday night.

In its most recent forecast, Met Éireann says "a deepening area of low pressure is expected to track near Ireland on Saturday bringing heavy rain and the potential for a period very strong winds."

"Exact details regarding this weather system remain uncertain so please keep up to date with the forecast. Highest temperatures ranging 7 to 10 degrees generally but a few degrees colder in north Ulster."

"The rain and strong winds will clear northeastwards into Britain overnight with clear spells and showers following. Lowest temperatures 2-5 degrees."