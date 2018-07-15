Met Eireann weather forecast for the week ahead

According to Met Eireann, there are signs that there could be some significant rainfall ahead this week with drier weather again at the weekend.

Monday will be a bright fresh day with sunny spells and scattered showers. Afternoon temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees Celsius, highest in the southeast in moderate occasionally fresh westerly winds, breezy in western and northwestern parts.

According to national forecaster, Tuesday and Wednesday will be bright fresh days with a mix of cloud and sunny spells with scattered showers in places, but rainfall amounts will be small.

Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees Celsius, highest in southern or southeastern areas where there may be 21 degrees Celsius on Wednesday in light or moderate westerly breezes.

Thursday will be cloudier, but the morning should be dry, however rain will move into northwestern and northern counties in the early afternoon and will push southeastwards to affect most places later in the day. There could be some heavier falls in northern and northwestern counties, but amounts elsewhere will be relatively small. Highs of 16 to 20 or possibly 21 degrees Celsius in parts of the south.

Met Eireann says that the latest indications suggest brighter fresher weather for Friday with sunny spells and well scattered showers and temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees Celsius.

There is some uncertainty over the weather for the weekend but there is a signal for a lot of dry weather over the weekend with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, with just a few isolated showers, or patches of rain and drizzle. Maximum temperatures will be in the low 20s,