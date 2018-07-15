Met Eireann weather forecast for Monday

The weather is set to improve again on Monday after rainfall affected most parts of the country on Sunday.

According to Met Eireann, remaining outbreaks of rain and drizzle will clear eastwards tonight and most places will become dry overnight with clear spells developing. Monday will be a brighter and fresher day with scattered showers. The best of the sunshine will be through the morning and evening hours, with cloudier periods through the afternoon.

Top temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees, highest in eastern and southern parts. Mainly light to moderate west to southwest breezes, will be occasionally fresh in the northwest.

Monday night will be mostly dry and cool with lows of 9 to 12 degrees Celsius, a few showers will move in off the Atlantic into western areas later in the night.