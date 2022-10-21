Offaly hotel launches range of innovative cancer care spa treatments

THE iNua Collection, which includes the Tullamore Court Hotel, have launched an innovative series of Barróg Spa Treatments suitable for guests living with cancer or with a history of cancer, in collaboration with Christine Clinton Cancer Care and Peigin Crowley of GROUND Wellbeing.

These specially designed Barróg Cancer Care treatments will be available at the Hillgrove Hotel & Spa, Tullamore Court Hotel, and the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa in Cork, Limerick and Sligo.

Therapists from each spa have received Cancer Care certification after undergoing intensive training with Christine Clinton. Christine has over 30 years experience in the health and wellness sector and is qualified in therapeutic massage, skincare, aromatherapy, reflexology, reiki, lymphatic drainage and energy medicine.

After receiving clinical training in mind body medicine from Harvard Medical School, Christine created an award-winning 3 day SATCC (Standards Authority for Touch in Cancer Care) programme that has been used in spas and schools across the UK & Ireland.

Under the stellar leadership of Sue Harmsworth (Founder of ESPA), the SATCC (Standards Authority for Touch in Cancer Care) was developed to provide a beacon of light, offering a trusted authority for the UK & Ireland aligning spas & therapists with excellence in accredited training, insurance support and consumer outreach.

Thanks to the brilliant work of Christine Clinton, Ireland has moved into one of the fastest growing regions in Europe to make massage safe, effective and accessible for those living with and beyond cancer.

Using GROUND Wellbeing products by Peigin Crowley, these treatments aim to relieve anxiety, muscle tension and pain for those going through cancer treatment or those who have just finished.

GROUND Wellbeing’s Barróg product collection was created to aid skin going through cancer treatment and uses powerful anti-inflammatory, anti-itch and antibacterial ingredients. Peigin’s products have been used in many 5-star establishments including The Shelbourne Hotel and Mount Juliet Estate.

Tóg go bog é (€110, 1 hour 15 minutes) is an adapted full body massage that encapsulates breathwork, Brazilian toe techniques incorporated with a relaxing back, leg and arm massage.

The Scalp Ritual (€60, 30 minutes) is tailored to those experiencing hair loss or dry scalp. The Ground Scalp Relief Oil containing avocado and rosemary nourishes and mosturises the scalp, relieving any discomfort and itching.

The Deep Relaxation Ritual (€60, 30 minutes) uses Ground Aromatherapy oils and gentle massage techniques to activate the lymphatic system, leading to deep relaxation.

Designed for those experiencing weak nails and dry skin, the Hand & Foot Ritual (€60, 30 minutes) protects the nail beds using oils infused with jojoba and red algae followed by a hand and foot massage that applies mindful lymphatic pressure to pressure points on the feet.

The Barróg (€155, 1 hour 45 minutes) includes the Tóg go bog é full body massage with the choice to add on any of the 30 minute Cancer Care treatments.

This special range of treatments will be available to book across the selected properties from October 1st and a special launch event took place at Radisson Limerick on the 10th October.

To find out more about the iNua Collection, visit www.INUA.ie