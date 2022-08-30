Green light for changes to previously permitted housing development in Offaly

Offaly County Council has granted planning approval for elevational changes and minor alterations to a previously permitted housing development proposed for Tullamore.

The scheme consists of 12 two storey dormer semi-detached houses, one detached two storey dormer house and 7 terraced two storey dormer houses at an address on Daingean Road, Puttaghaun, Tullamore.

Spa Road Homes Limited sought the changes to the permitted application which involves internal alterations to 13 of the houses.

Offaly County Council sought further information in which they requested photographic samples of all external wall, roof, window and door finishes for the planned development.

They also invited the applicant to address issues raised by Waterways Ireland who made a submission on the proposal.

Responding, Meitheal Architects on behalf of their client included a materials report detailing the samples of the proposed external wall render, brick, roof, window and door finishes for the entire scheme.

In relation to concerns by Waterways Ireland the architects said they noted their comments regarding the removal of three parking spaces adjacent to the canal. They said their client is happy to adjust the location of these spaces. They enclosed details indicating the parking spaces relocated and re-orientated along the access road to not impinge on the canal bank.

Offaly County Council attached three conditions when granting permission.