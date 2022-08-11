Over one thousand new graves to be provided at Offaly cemetery - work to begin end of August

At the signing of the contract Tom Shanahan, D.o.S., O.C.C., Cllr. Frank Moran, Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council Gordon Healy, Healy & Sons Civil Works Ltd. and Mark Maken-Finlay, A.O., O.C.C
The signing of the contract for the total extension of the lawn cemetery at Kilcoursey, Clara, took place recently.
The cemetery will cover 2.246ac. (0.909 ha.), and in total, the development will provide 1,028 new grave spaces. It is estimated that the extension will provide capacity for at least 50 years.
The works will be carried out in phases and 138 graves will be provided in Phase 1 along with a new entrance from the Horseleap Road.
There will also be an extension of car parking spaces and the resurfacing of the current car parking space on the Kilbeggan Road along with landscaping.
The works are due to commence in late August 2022 and should be substantially completed in 6 to 8 weeks. Subsequent phases will comprise construction of footpaths and headstone foundations as the need arises.
