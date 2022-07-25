Search

25 Jul 2022

High ambitions for role of Artistic Director at Esker Arts

Artist Impression of Esker Arts Centre

The process of employing an Artistic Director for Esker Arts is currently underway

Camilla McLoughlin

25 Jul 2022 6:06 PM

The Board of Esker Arts in Tullamore is in the throes of employing an Artistic Director and have set very ambitious expectations for the successful candidate.

They are ''determined that Esker Arts will operate at levels of excellence that will see it ranked among the country’s foremost artistic and cultural centres,'' a notice advertising the post states.

 While the salary for the artistic director position was not mentioned in the Offaly County Council notice seeking applicants, according to the Theatre Forum and the Writers Guild of Ireland, the salary range is between €50,000 and €60,000, depending on experience.

''Esker Arts Centre represents the significant local ambition for a vibrant Arts Centre and is the culmination of many years of work by Offaly County Council, Tullamore Community Arts Centre CLG and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media,'' the advertisement outlines.

 Esker Arts chaired by Conor Brady is responsible for the hiring of a suitable candidate. Other members include Councillors Sean O'Brien, Declan Harvey and Danny Owens. Des Doyle who is chair of Tullamore Community Arts Centre is also a member of the Esker Arts board. 

Esker Arts Company (limited by guarantee) was registered with the Companies Office on March 25 last.

The new arts centre is due to open in the latter part of this year. It includes a 228-seat performing arts space, an open-air amphitheatre, gallery spaces, workshops as well as a coffee shop and theatre bar. New seating was installed in the theatre recently. 

The role of Artistic Director was advertised last March with the deadline for submissions April 11, 2022. The suitable candidate must have the ''knowledge, skills and experience to lead and manage a signature Arts Centre and cultural programme.''

The successful candidate, who will report to the Board of the Centre, will be responsible for the strategic development, the artistic programming and the financial and operational management of the centre. He/she will lead a team to include a Technical and Facilities Manager, a Marketing and Front of House Manager and a part-time administrator.

The development of joint programmes or partnerships with other cultural or artistic enterprises in the region may also constitute part of the brief. Candidates will be expected to have at least five years’ experience in the artistic/cultural sphere that can demonstrate: - Artistic appreciation and ambition in multiple spheres. 

Other duties will include public and audience engagement and development.- Management, leadership and motivation of people. - Management of complex budgets and finances. - Strong communication qualities and an ability to work with media, including social media, will be expected along with a capacity for team work. 

According to the advertisement for the post, ''the ambitions of the Board and of the various funding bodies behind this project are very high.'' It is envisaged that this role will be the subject of a 3-year contract with break clauses which will include a twelve- month probation period.

