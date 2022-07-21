Three match three winners in Offaly community centre lotto draw

There was no jackpot winner in the Mucklagh lotto this week
There were three match three winners in the Mucklagh Community Centre Lotto draw which took place on Tuesday night last.
They were Breda McNally, on line , Nancy Thornton c/o Lucy, Fingerboard and Margaret Dunne c/o M. Dunne.
There was no jackpot winner,
The numbers drawn by the Clubforce App were 10, 13, 18 and 19
Next week's jackpot stands at €12,000 while match three winners will take home €150.
Next week's draw takes place on Tuesday, July 26.
The lotto team would like to thank all their supporters.
Meanwhile now that the Community Centre is beginning to reopen, the committee would value some feedback from the members of the community.
They will be handing out surveys around the community, as well as leaving them in the church and school. It will also be posted on our Facebook page, to fill out online.
The committee would appreciate as many responses as possible as they plan programmes and activities for the months ahead.
