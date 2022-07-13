Vivienne to represent Offaly in International Miss Macra Festival

TULLAMORE Macra member and Offaly Macra chairperson, Vivienne Ganly will represent Offaly in the International Miss Macra Festival in Tipperary.

The International Miss Macra Festival was founded by Clonoulty/Rossmore Macra, Co. Tipperary in 1972.

It is a personality competition which puts an emphasis on Macra; 35% of the marks are attributed to Macra knowledge and involvement.

Each county executive is invited to select their representative. Offaly selected their representative for 2022 from members of their clubs Killeigh/Tullamore, Ferbane/Banagher, Killcormac/Killoughey, Rahan and Birr.

Macra na Feirme is a voluntary, rural youth organisation for those aged 17-35 composed of local clubs which run under a regional/county executive.

In addition to social activities, Macra activities fall under four umbrellas; ‘Public Speaking’ (e.g. Impromptu Debating), ‘Performing Arts’ (e.g. Drama, Capers), ‘Sports’ (e.g. Tag-rugby, 5-a-side, Volleyball), and ‘Agricultural’ (e.g. Farm Skills, Know Your Ag). Competitions progress from a local to national level.

Details of how to join your local club are available at www.macra.ie.

Launch

The festival was officially launched in the Anner Hotel, sponsored by Cashel Mart. The launch was attended by Elaine Houlihan, Munster VP of Macra na Feirme, Margaret Byrne, International Miss Macra 2019, Joan Pollard Carew representing Contestant Sponsor Michael Carew’s Jewellers, Declan Ryan representing the adjudication panel, Richard Long, representing the Host Families, Ciara Shine from the South Tipperary Macra Executive, committee members and representatives from this year’s contestants.

Festival Layout

The festival is a 3-day event which takes place over the August Bank Holiday weekend (July 29th -31st). The festival briefly comprises:

Friday 29th: Contestants arrive in Clonoulty village before taking a tour of world-famous Coolmore Stud, having lunch and meeting with their Host Families. That night, a Charity Disco is held in Coffey’s of Stouke at 10.00pm. All door proceeds will go to local cause ‘Kick It For Corey’.

Saturday 30th: In the morning, contestants have their private interview with the 3-person judging panel. At 7pm, they will take to the stage in the Anner ballroom for the TFM Ltd. Cabaret which will be MC’ed by Spin South-West radio’s Valerie Wheeler. This will be followed by music from band ‘The Music Makers’ at 10.30pm. Tickets are €15, available on the door.

Sunday 31st: Gala Banquet will take place in the 4-star Anner Hotel, Thurles with music afterwards by ‘Silver Dollar’ and DJ. At midnight, the crowning of International Miss Macra 2022, sponsored by the Anner Hotel and first and second runner-up sponsored by FBD, and Tipperary Coop respectively will take place. Banquet tickets are €60 (pre-booking essential), tickets for ‘Afters’ (band and crowning only) are €15.

All ticket information available on www.missmacrafestival.com, by emailing missmacra@gmail.com or call/text/WhatsApp Jim (Chairperson) on 087-7513824.

50th Anniversary Reunion

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the festival. As part of the 50th anniversary celebrations, Tipperary Cooperative are sponsoring a reunion lunch for previous winners on July 30th in the Anner Hotel. Any previous winners who have not been contacted, please get in touch via email at missmacra@gmail.com or by phoning Edel (Festival Secretary) on 087-7546972.

Offaly Contestant

This year’s representative for Offaly is Vivienne Ganly of Tullamore Macra. Vivienne is the current county chairperson. Her involvement in Macra includes winning National tag-rugby 2016, going on a Macra trip to Copenhagen in 2017, qualifying to represent Offaly in Miss Blue Jeans 2020 and helping at the Offaly Macra 75th anniversary in 2019. Her hobbies include art, travelling, cycling, Netflix (especially Umbrella Academy), baking sweet treats and helping out on the farm.

Further information is available at www.missmacrafestival.com