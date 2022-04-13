No jackpot or match three winners in Offaly community group's lotto

There were no jackpot or match three winners in the lotto
There was no winner of the jackpot in the Mucklagh Community Centre lotto draw which took place on Tuesday night last, April 12.
The numbers drawn by the Clubforce App were 8, 26, 28 and 29.
There were no match three winners
Next draw takes place on Tuesday, April 19.
Jackpot now stands at €11,000 with match 3 winning €300.
Tickets can be purchased from any member of the Mucklagh Community Centre committee or in local shops.
The organising committee would like to extend their thanks to all those who support the lotto on which the work of the development group and the centre's mortgage depends for finance.
The committee also wish all their friends and supporters a very happy Easter.
