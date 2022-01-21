Offaly 5k event to remember talented GAA star

You can now register for the Colin Dunne Memorial 5k
Mucklagh's St Colman's Parents Association has announced the fourth annual Colin Dunne Memorial Virtual 5km 2022.
This year similar to last year the event will go ahead in a virtual capacity due to Covid.
The event is open to register on Pop Up Races and will remain open until the end of March affording every who signs up plenty of time to pick a day to complete their 5km by walking or running.
The organisers have added a link to take you direct to the race registration site and also where you can follow the instructions to upload your result when finished.
The virtual race is open to entrants worldwide, so let's get our family and friends overseas to enter
Check out The Colin Dunne Memorial Virtual 5km 2022 HERE.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.